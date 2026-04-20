Nanobiotix: Encouraging Preclinical Data for Nanoprimer

The biotech company has announced new preclinical data demonstrating improved systemic bioavailability and reduced toxicity for LNP-delivered DNA immunotherapies following the application of its Nanoprimer technology.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 04/20/2026 at 02:49 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

A preclinical study conducted in mice evaluated the potential of Nanoprimer technology to overcome common hurdles faced by therapies administered via lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), which are typically cleared rapidly by the liver.



The results show that pretreatment with Nanoprimer, followed by the administration of an LNP-delivered recombinant DNA (DNA-LNP) intended for anti-tumor immunotherapy, enhances systemic bioavailability. This approach was also associated with a reduction in liver toxicity and cGAS-STING pathway-related inflammation, compared to the administration of DNA-LNP without the use of Nanoprimer.