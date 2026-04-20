Nanobiotix: Encouraging Preclinical Data for Nanoprimer
The biotech company has announced new preclinical data demonstrating improved systemic bioavailability and reduced toxicity for LNP-delivered DNA immunotherapies following the application of its Nanoprimer technology.
A preclinical study conducted in mice evaluated the potential of Nanoprimer technology to overcome common hurdles faced by therapies administered via lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), which are typically cleared rapidly by the liver.
The results show that pretreatment with Nanoprimer, followed by the administration of an LNP-delivered recombinant DNA (DNA-LNP) intended for anti-tumor immunotherapy, enhances systemic bioavailability. This approach was also associated with a reduction in liver toxicity and cGAS-STING pathway-related inflammation, compared to the administration of DNA-LNP without the use of Nanoprimer.
Nanobiotix is a pioneer and leader in nanomedicine that has developed a revolutionary approach to the treatment of cancer. The company focuses its effort on the development of its products portfolio entirely patented, NanoXray, innovation based on the physical mode of action of nanoparticles that, under the action of radiation, allow maximizing the absorption of X-rays inside the cancer cells without increasing the dose received by the surrounding healthy tissue. NanoXray products are compatible with standard radiotherapy treatments and are intended to potentially treat a wide variety of cancers via multiple routes of administration.
The company's resources are primarily devoted to the development of its lead product candidate: JNJ-1900 (NBTXR3), which is the product of its proprietary oncology platform and has already achieved market authorization in Europe for the treatment of patients with soft tissue sarcoma under.
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