Nanobiotix gains ground following phase 3 study protocol amendment
Nanobiotix (+2.49% to 27.18 euros) is advancing in Paris trading after unveiling an amendment to the protocol of its global phase 3 head and neck cancer study late yesterday, following the European market close.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted an amendment to the Nanoray-312 study protocol. Submitted by the study's global sponsor, Johnson & Johnson, the amendment removes the previously scheduled interim analysis and modifies the final analysis to include fewer events than initially planned, thereby enabling an earlier readout.
According to Nanobiotix, this decision could accelerate and expand the global registration pathway for JNJ-1900 (NBTXR3) in head and neck cancers, potentially creating an opportunity for the French company to generate revenue sooner.
Stifel notes that final results are now expected around the period originally slated for the interim analysis (first half of 2027). Consequently, earlier visibility on the data could accelerate the achievement of milestones. The firm maintains a buy rating on Nanobiotix shares with a price target of 45 euros.
Analysts at Jefferies highlight that final data was previously not expected until 2028. They also estimate the study's probability of success at 65% and project that the treatment could generate peak global sales of $1 billion. Furthermore, they remind investors that Nanobiotix is eligible for a total of $2.6 billion in milestone payments under its collaboration with Johnson & Johnson. Jefferies maintains a buy recommendation on the stock, though its price target is set at 21.50 EUR.
Nanobiotix is a pioneer and leader in nanomedicine that has developed a revolutionary approach to the treatment of cancer. The company focuses its effort on the development of its products portfolio entirely patented, NanoXray, innovation based on the physical mode of action of nanoparticles that, under the action of radiation, allow maximizing the absorption of X-rays inside the cancer cells without increasing the dose received by the surrounding healthy tissue. NanoXray products are compatible with standard radiotherapy treatments and are intended to potentially treat a wide variety of cancers via multiple routes of administration.
The company's resources are primarily devoted to the development of its lead product candidate: JNJ-1900 (NBTXR3), which is the product of its proprietary oncology platform and has already achieved market authorization in Europe for the treatment of patients with soft tissue sarcoma under.
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