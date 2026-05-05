Nanobiotix gains ground following phase 3 study protocol amendment

Nanobiotix (+2.49% to 27.18 euros) is advancing in Paris trading after unveiling an amendment to the protocol of its global phase 3 head and neck cancer study late yesterday, following the European market close.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/05/2026 at 05:02 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted an amendment to the Nanoray-312 study protocol. Submitted by the study's global sponsor, Johnson & Johnson, the amendment removes the previously scheduled interim analysis and modifies the final analysis to include fewer events than initially planned, thereby enabling an earlier readout.



According to Nanobiotix, this decision could accelerate and expand the global registration pathway for JNJ-1900 (NBTXR3) in head and neck cancers, potentially creating an opportunity for the French company to generate revenue sooner.



Stifel notes that final results are now expected around the period originally slated for the interim analysis (first half of 2027). Consequently, earlier visibility on the data could accelerate the achievement of milestones. The firm maintains a buy rating on Nanobiotix shares with a price target of 45 euros.



Analysts at Jefferies highlight that final data was previously not expected until 2028. They also estimate the study's probability of success at 65% and project that the treatment could generate peak global sales of $1 billion. Furthermore, they remind investors that Nanobiotix is eligible for a total of $2.6 billion in milestone payments under its collaboration with Johnson & Johnson. Jefferies maintains a buy recommendation on the stock, though its price target is set at 21.50 EUR.