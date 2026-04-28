Nathalie Vranken appointed CEO of Maison Pommery & Associés

Maison Pommery & Associés has announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Nathalie Vranken, previously Managing Director, as Chairman of the Board. She succeeds Paul-François Vranken, who remains a director.

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/28/2026 at 01:28 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Furthermore, the Champagne group stated that discussions regarding banking facilities are ongoing, particularly concerning the request to defer a 50 million euro repayment deadline due on April 29, 2026.



The company intends to continue negotiations with all financial partners to reach an agreement that provides a financial structure best suited to its needs while safeguarding the interests of all stakeholders.



Consequently, Maison Pommery & Associés is postponing the publication of its 2025 Universal Registration Document, originally scheduled for April 27, to a later date. The Annual General Meeting, initially planned for after June 4, has also been pushed back.



The company noted its previous announcement of a proposed dividend of 0.80 euros per share for the upcoming AGM, which has not yet been convened. Depending on the outcome of current discussions, the company may review this position.



Maison Pommery & Associés maintains, however, that business operations are proceeding normally, with first-quarter 2026 performance confirming its ability to develop its brands. The group also intends to move forward with its plans to divest non-core assets.