The National Central Cooling Company PJSC (Tabreed), is betting its future on a massive expansion, but the aggressive shift has left its balance sheet reeling under debt. Take for instance, the $700m Green Sukuk investment. With financing costs consuming a substantial portion of earnings, the company is testing the limits of debt-fueled growth in the cooling sector.

Published on 05/04/2026 at 03:47 am EDT - Modified on 05/04/2026 at 04:38 am EDT

In the UAE, cooling is a pressing yet obvious power challenge.

According to the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC), space cooling represents about 60% of national peak electricity demand, rising to around 70% in Dubai, where dense urban development and tourism concentrate load into the summer months.

The UAE Open Government Energy & Environment datasets show that the UAE government prioritizes infrastructure upgrades based on peak electricity demand, rather than average usage. Consequently, cooling efficiency has become a critical, year-round structural investment.

Data from the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE) shows that district cooling systems can reduce electricity consumption by 35%-45% and cut peak power demand by up to 50% compared with conventional, building level air conditioning. This is the environment in which Tabreed, a UAE-based utility provider that designs, builds, and operates large-scale district cooling systems, operates.

By translating these system-level efficiency gains into financial outcomes, Tabreed’s fiscal results reflect a business model built for stability rather than rapid acceleration.

Burning through the green

Tabreed’s FY 25 numbers look steady on the surface but appear more mixed once you look at the numbers. Revenue barely moved, up 1% y/y to

AED 2.5bn, from AED 2.4bn, which reveal that the core business is doing its job, although not much more.

Tabreed grew its connected capacity by 19% this year—think of it like subscription charges that customers must pay just for being hooked up to the system, whether they actually turn on their air conditioning or not—jumped from 1.3 million refrigeration tons (RT) in FY 24 to 1.6 million RT in FY 25.

The good news is that margins held ground: EBITDA rose 1% y/y to AED 1.3bn and the margin actually ticked up to 51.6%, a reminder of how resilient this model is. The bad news is the18% slide in net profit to AED 465m in the latest fiscal year from AED 570m in FY 24.

It doesn’t help that free cash flow swinging into the red by AED 328m following an acquisition spree, notably the PAL Cooling Holding acquisition and the Palm Jebel Ali concession. Tabreed is betting heavily that the Palm Jebel Ali future pays off before the interest bills start to sting.

Stuck in the cold?

Tabreed’s stock is currently stuck in a bit of a valuation identity crisis. At AED 2.7, it’s flatlining with a measly 0.7% gain over the last 12 months, hovering way below its 52-week peak of AED 3.3. The market cap currently stands at AED 7.8bn ($2.1bn).

The market has noticeably cooled down, reducing the stock's P/E from an historical 2-year average of 17.3x to a much humbler 13.3x forward multiple based on estimated FY 26 earnings. Almost all analysts have "Buy" ratings on the stock - 8 out of 9 - who attribute the stock with a massive 38% upside potential, for a target price of AED 3.8. However, the market is ignoring it.

While the pros see a bargain, investors are clearly wary of the debt load and the recent earnings dip. The valuation gap suggests that until Tabreed proves it can turn its new capacity into actual bottom-line growth, that "cheap" P/E multiple might just be a value trap.

On thin ice

Investing in Tabreed right now is a bet on how long they can juggle expensive debt. The biggest red flag is their leverage; with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio sitting at a heavy 4.6x, they’ve left themselves very little room for error if interest rates stay stubborn.

They’ve swapped manageable bank loans for a $700m Green Sukuk, the Islamic finance version of a green bond, which locks them into higher finance costs that are already eating into 18% of their bottom line.

Buying up PAL Cooling added bulk, but it also drained their cash reserves. The company has that’s mortgaged its today to buy a tomorrow that depends entirely on multi-year projects like Palm Jebel Ali actually crossing the finish line.