The company is proving that even in a cautious economy, people will always find a few yuan for their favorite music. helping the platform pivot from flashy social entertainment to a leaner, subscription-first powerhouse.

Published on 04/23/2026 at 03:15 am EDT - Modified on 04/23/2026 at 04:45 am EDT

Despite the recent wave of economic caution in China, consumers are finding room in their budgets to treat themselves.

While nationwide per-capita disposable income hit CNY 43,377 ($6,350)—a 5% increase as per the National Bureau of Statistics of China (NBS) - 2025 Household Income and Expenditure Report—households continued to prioritize savings. In fact, according to the People's Bank of China’s (PBOC) Urban Depositor Survey, a significant 62.2% of households preferred saving over spending.

However, when they did spend, they prioritized fun. Recreation and culture expenditure surged 9.4% to CNY 3,489, easily outpacing basics such as food and clothing. Looking ahead to 2026, income growth is expected to cool slightly to 4.4% (reaching approximately CNY 45,285), just above the CNY 43,377 recorded in 2025, according to the NBS.

This appetite for experiences and "little treats" in a tightening economy has created a perfect opening for digital entertainment platforms to capture consumer loyalty.

As per the company’s FY 25 annual report, its ecosystem is thriving, with the independent artist count crossing 1 million creators, while the track library grew 27.3% to hit 5.6 million.

Beyond just music, long-form audio is gaining serious momentum. Their tech is also doing the heavy lifting; between AI-powered discovery and those "NetEase Tianyin" songwriting tools, they’ve seen a massive boost in discovery-led listening sessions.

This shift toward a diverse content library is directly translating into a leaner financial engine.

Hitting the notes

Even though their total revenue slipped 2.4% y/y in FY 25—landing at CNY 7.8bn ($1.1bn) compared to CNY 8bn in FY 24—the company is way more profitable now. Net profit jumped 75.2% y/y to CNY 2.75bn (from CNY 1.57bn). A big share of that boost came from a CNY 746.7m deferred income tax credit obtained up by recognizing tax assets on some old losses at a subsidiary.

The online music services segment grew 12% to CNY 6bn in FY 25, mainly because people are actually paying for memberships. Subscription revenue alone shot up 13.3% to CNY 5.1bn.

On the flip side, the company has been way more prudent with social entertainment, letting that revenue slide from CNY 2.6bn in FY 24 to CNY 1.8bn in

FY 25, a deliberate pivot to focus on their core, community-driven music.

Off-key?

This stock has been through the wringer of late, sitting about 27% lower than it was a year ago and trading way off its 52-week high of CNY 264.3. But even though the recent price action looks a bit rough, the fundamentals tell a far more optimistic story.

Its FY 26e forward P/E of 11.3x is a discount compared to its 3-year average of 13x.

Analysts are clearly seeing it too. All bar one (15/16) of analysts who monitor the stock have "buy" ratings on it, eyeing an average target price of

CNY 198.30, which implies 82% upside potential from where it is now.

Facing the music

The biggest headache is indeed cutthroat competition. Going head-to-head with a giant such as Tencent Music means they’re constantly fighting for market share and expensive song rights. Content costs are a massive drain on the wallet, and if they can’t keep those under control, hitting those FY 26 profit targets becomes a lot harder.

Then there’s the regulatory side—Beijing’s rules on data privacy and livestreaming can change in the blink of an eye, potentially upsetting the company's business model overnight. Likewise, since they rely heavily on users opening their wallets for subscriptions and virtual gifts, any dip in consumer spending could really hurt the bottom line.