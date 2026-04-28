Nexans posts strong organic growth in electrification for Q1
Nexans reported standard sales of 1.5 billion euros for the first quarter of 2026, up 1.3% on a reported basis: a +3.3% scope effect more than offset a -2% currency headwind, while organic growth remained virtually flat (+0.1%).
This organic stagnation reflects the anticipated decline in non-electrification activities. Conversely, electrification businesses grew by 4.9% organically, 'confirming the agility of the model and the strength of underlying trends', according to the cable manufacturer.
Organic growth in electrification was driven by PWR-Transmission (+8.8%), PWR-Grid (+5.7%), and PWR-Connect (+2.5%). The performance of PWR-Connect was further bolstered by the seamless integration of Cables RCT (Spain) and Electro Cables (Canada).
The adjusted backlog for PWR-Transmission stood at 7.9 billion euros (including 1.2 billion euros related to the Great Sea Interconnector project, for which the activity schedule is currently being reorganized).
'Once again, Nexans' unique positioning as a pure player in electrification, driven by selectivity and a strong focus on innovative high-value-added solutions, supports the Group's performance', commented CEO Julien Hueber.
For 2026, and in line with the 2025-2028 strategic roadmap unveiled in November 2024, Nexans confirmed its guidance for an adjusted EBITDA between 730 million and 810 million euros and free cash flow between 210 million and 310 million euros.
Nexans is a key driver for the world's transition to a more connected and sustainable energy future. For over 120 years, the Group has brought energy to life by providing customers with advanced cable technologies for power and data transmission. Today, Nexans goes beyond cables to offer customers a complete service that leverages digital technology to maximize the performance and efficiency of their critical assets. The Group designs solutions and services along the entire value chain in three main business areas: Building & Territories (including utilities and e-mobility), High Voltage & Projects (covering offshore wind farms, subsea interconnections, land high voltage), and Industry & Solutions (including renewables, transportation, oil and gas, automation, and others).
Nexans employs nearly 25,700 people with an industrial footprint in 41 countries and commercial activities worldwide. In 2025, the Group generated EUR 7.8 billion in net sales.
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