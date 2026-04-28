Nexans posts strong organic growth in electrification for Q1

Nexans reported standard sales of 1.5 billion euros for the first quarter of 2026, up 1.3% on a reported basis: a +3.3% scope effect more than offset a -2% currency headwind, while organic growth remained virtually flat (+0.1%).

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/28/2026 at 01:46 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This organic stagnation reflects the anticipated decline in non-electrification activities. Conversely, electrification businesses grew by 4.9% organically, 'confirming the agility of the model and the strength of underlying trends', according to the cable manufacturer.



Organic growth in electrification was driven by PWR-Transmission (+8.8%), PWR-Grid (+5.7%), and PWR-Connect (+2.5%). The performance of PWR-Connect was further bolstered by the seamless integration of Cables RCT (Spain) and Electro Cables (Canada).



The adjusted backlog for PWR-Transmission stood at 7.9 billion euros (including 1.2 billion euros related to the Great Sea Interconnector project, for which the activity schedule is currently being reorganized).



'Once again, Nexans' unique positioning as a pure player in electrification, driven by selectivity and a strong focus on innovative high-value-added solutions, supports the Group's performance', commented CEO Julien Hueber.



For 2026, and in line with the 2025-2028 strategic roadmap unveiled in November 2024, Nexans confirmed its guidance for an adjusted EBITDA between 730 million and 810 million euros and free cash flow between 210 million and 310 million euros.