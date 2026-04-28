A family-owned company operating in the low-voltage cable systems market, Republic Wire generated current revenue of approximately 520 million euros over the last 12 months and employs more than 200 highly skilled professionals.
The acquisition of Republic Wire marks a significant milestone in Nexans' strategy to expand its geographic footprint in the United States, one of the world's most dynamic markets for low- and medium-voltage cables.
The U.S. low-voltage industry, valued at approximately 12 billion euros, is primarily driven by sustained demand in the residential and commercial sectors, as well as the expansion of datacenters.
The transaction represents a total enterprise value of approximately 680 million euros, with an earn-out of up to 43 million euros payable in 2028 based on performance through the end of 2027.
The deal is expected to be immediately accretive to EPS before synergies, which are projected to reach a full run-rate of approximately 23 million euros over three years. Implementation costs are estimated at approximately 23 million euros.
The transaction will be financed through a combination of debt and cash on hand. Closing is expected in early Q3 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.
Nexans is a key driver for the world's transition to a more connected and sustainable energy future. For over 120 years, the Group has brought energy to life by providing customers with advanced cable technologies for power and data transmission. Today, Nexans goes beyond cables to offer customers a complete service that leverages digital technology to maximize the performance and efficiency of their critical assets. The Group designs solutions and services along the entire value chain in three main business areas: Building & Territories (including utilities and e-mobility), High Voltage & Projects (covering offshore wind farms, subsea interconnections, land high voltage), and Industry & Solutions (including renewables, transportation, oil and gas, automation, and others).
Nexans employs nearly 25,700 people with an industrial footprint in 41 countries and commercial activities worldwide. In 2025, the Group generated EUR 7.8 billion in net sales.
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