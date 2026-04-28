Nexans strengthens U.S. presence with acquisition of Republic Wire

Nexans has announced the signing of an agreement to acquire 100% of Republic Wire, a U.S. manufacturer of low-voltage copper and aluminum wire products headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/28/2026 at 01:10 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

A family-owned company operating in the low-voltage cable systems market, Republic Wire generated current revenue of approximately 520 million euros over the last 12 months and employs more than 200 highly skilled professionals.



The acquisition of Republic Wire marks a significant milestone in Nexans' strategy to expand its geographic footprint in the United States, one of the world's most dynamic markets for low- and medium-voltage cables.



The U.S. low-voltage industry, valued at approximately 12 billion euros, is primarily driven by sustained demand in the residential and commercial sectors, as well as the expansion of datacenters.



The transaction represents a total enterprise value of approximately 680 million euros, with an earn-out of up to 43 million euros payable in 2028 based on performance through the end of 2027.



The deal is expected to be immediately accretive to EPS before synergies, which are projected to reach a full run-rate of approximately 23 million euros over three years. Implementation costs are estimated at approximately 23 million euros.



The transaction will be financed through a combination of debt and cash on hand. Closing is expected in early Q3 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.