Nokia today released its 2025 report on industrial digitalization, developed with GlobalData.



The report highlights that 87% of companies that have adopted private and edge networks on-premises see a return on investment in just one year, while enabling AI-based use cases.



In addition, 81% of industrial companies have seen a reduction in installation costs, with more than half saving at least 11%. Recurring costs have also decreased for 86% of companies, with 60% reporting savings of at least 11%.



The report is based on information gathered from 115 industrial companies in the manufacturing, energy, logistics, mining, and transportation sectors in Australia, Germany, Japan, the UK, and the US.



GlobalData predicts that the global private wireless network market will nearly double to $8bn by 2027. This reflects growing demand as industries face increasing pressure to modernize in line with global sustainability and efficiency goals, Nokia said.