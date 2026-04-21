Oddo BHF maintains Neutral rating on Mercialys

Oddo BHF is reiterating its Neutral recommendation on the stock with a price target of 13 euros following the release of first-quarter 2026 figures.

Jacques Meaudre Published on 04/21/2026 at 10:06 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share



Oddo BHF believes that the operational indicators published by Mercialys for Q1 2026 illustrate both an outperformance in retailer sales in France and slightly negative like-for-like growth for rental income, which stood at 44.5 million euros (+1.7% yoy).





The analyst points out that the vacancy rate rose by 40 bps over the quarter to 2.4% despite healthy leasing momentum, due to the liquidation of several ready-to-wear brands (Kaporal, Jennyfer, IKKS, Naf Naf).





"Mercialys has confirmed its 2026 guidance and is still targeting 2026 FFO per share of "at least 1.29 euros" (+2.4%) compared to a consensus of 1.30 euros. The operational performance of its shopping centers is currently in line with its targets set at the beginning of the year," the research firm noted.





Oddo BHF considers this publication to be broadly in line with expectations, noting that the stock has performed well in recent weeks.





Furthermore, the analyst remains cautious regarding the impact of rising fuel prices on Mercialys' catchment areas, where consumers rely on their cars daily for their home-to-office commutes.