Oddo BHF maintains rating on STEF following Q1 figures

Jacques Meaudre Published on 04/23/2026 at 06:24 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

First-quarter revenue rose by 6% (+4.5% LFL) to 1,269.4 MEUR, compared to an estimated 1,240 MEUR. STEF reported Q1 revenue this morning that exceeded Oddo BHF's expectations, reflecting the business's strong resilience amid a slight recovery in French consumption and continued favorable momentum internationally, bolstered by several major project launches. Organic growth came in at 4.5%.



Oddo BHF believes this release confirms the robustness of STEF's model, with consistently solid international dynamics offsetting a more constrained consumer environment in France.



According to the analyst, the Q1 performance is encouraging and points toward a strong 2026, driven by the ramp-up of new logistics platforms and disciplined operational execution.



Oddo BHF is maintaining its 2026 scenario: revenue of 5,275 MEUR representing 3% growth (+2% LFL), recurring operating profit (ROP) of 229 MEUR (operating margin of 4.3%, up 40 bps), and group share of net income at 140 MEUR.



Given a valuation that remains very reasonable (2026 P/E of 10.5x), Oddo BHF maintains its Outperform rating on the stock. The price target remains unchanged at 145 EUR.