Oddo BHF trims price target for Air France-KLM
The analyst maintains an "outperform" rating on the Franco-Dutch airline group's shares, while lowering the target price from 15.5 to 13 EUR.
Published on 04/15/2026 at 03:56 am EDT
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The research firm highlights robust demand and solid RASK (revenue per available seat kilometer) levels, supported by traffic gains, as well as high fuel hedging that helps mitigate cost inflation.
The note points out, however, that balance sheet fragility remains a point of concern, with high net debt (11.7 billion EUR) leaving little room for maneuver should the environment deteriorate.