In three sessions, US technology stocks lost around 2% twice, with a small rebound in between. Investors have lost some of their enthusiasm for artificial intelligence stocks as they wonder who will pay for all this equipment and these tools, whose economic and operational returns are slow to materialise.

Wall Street will struggle to string together a fourth consecutive week of gains. Since Monday, the US market has been yo-yoing with two rises and two falls, but the declines have been steeper than the rises. At the start of the last trading session of the week, the weekly loss stands at 1.8% on the S&P 500 and 2.8% on the Nasdaq 100. The gap between the two indices shows that the technology sector is the weak link. Investors are tending to secure their gains in the artificial intelligence ecosystem, whose gains have fuelled portfolio performance for more than two years. The Xtrackers ETF, which tracks the sector, lost 2.5% this week but is still up 27.5% since 1 January (in raw terms, because the rise is reduced to 15% when currency effects in Europe are taken into account).

The dispute between traditionalists and modernists over the existence of a speculative bubble around AI remains unresolved. To remain pragmatic, it should be noted that the Nasdaq 100, including the 2.8% decline since the beginning of the week, is 4% off its record high on 29 October. The market is more feverish than it was a fortnight ago, but nervousness remains contained. The VIX volatility index, which measures investor tension, has risen slightly without crossing the 20-point mark. We are entering what experts refer to as a consolidation phase, which can be defined as a downward trend within an overall upward trend. Yesterday, we wrote an article with a cute Care Bears illustration to remind you of the semantics of decline, particularly the difference between consolidation and contraction.

Aside from the controversy surrounding AI, a few events are contributing to increased volatility this week. Firstly, the record length of the US federal government shutdown due to the lack of a bipartisan budget agreement. The current shutdown is likely to pass the unprecedented and symbolic 40-day mark, with increasing effects. For example, the authorities are being forced to cancel hundreds of flights because some air traffic controllers have stopped working due to not being paid. There are many other harmful consequences, with a naturally negative overall impact on the US economy. And also on monitoring, since most statistics are unavailable. The private indicators that remain only provide a few pieces of the puzzle. Members of the US central bank are forced to move forward in the fog. This is evident in their latest statements. Yesterday, three of them brought back to the forefront the fear of a resurgence of inflation if rates fall too low, while stressing that they do not currently have the data necessary to form a sufficiently informed opinion. These statements partly offset one of the few statistics available, the Challenger data on job cuts, which showed an acceleration in job losses in the United States last month. The market still wants to believe that the deterioration in the labour market will outweigh inflation fears on 10 December when the Fed makes its final monetary policy decision in 2025: the probability of a rate cut has risen slightly to 67%, after falling to 62% the day before.

In the absence of thrushes, investors will have to make do with blackbirds today: as the shutdown is preventing the publication of monthly employment data in the United States, we will have to fall back on the latest corporate results for the week. Airbnb, Expedia, Monster and Block reported yesterday evening after the close of Wall Street. In Europe, Euronext, Arkema, Daimler Truck, Hensoldt and Amadeus are taking up the baton. The pace of announcements will remain intense next week, albeit with a slight decline.

In Asia-Pacific, the end-of-week surge did not materialise. Japan lost 1.2% and South Korea 1.8%. These two technology-rich markets are experiencing the same sell-offs as the Nasdaq. Hong Kong and mainland China are also trading in the red. China's import-export data for October was disappointing, although economists attribute this to a wait-and-see attitude ahead of the compromise reached between Trump and Xi at the end of October on trade between the two countries. In Australia, the ASX hit a one-and-a-half-month low after a second negative weekly performance. The trend is not very pronounced in Europe this morning. US leading indicators point to a recovery at the open, but there is still time for them to fluctuate before trading begins on Wall Street.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: the current account balance, trade balance, and wages in France; household spending in Japan; in Canada, the hourly wage rate for permanent employees year-over-year; in the United States, non-farm employment change, unemployment rate, and University of Michigan sentiment. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.31

: US$1.31 Gold : US$4,007.42

: US$4,007.42 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$63.99

: US$63.99 United States 10 years : 4.1%

: 4.1% BITCOIN: US$101,990

In corporate news:

Comcast is expanding its streaming presence in the UK by acquiring ITV's broadcasting division.

is expanding its streaming presence in the UK by acquiring ITV's broadcasting division. UK Pension Funds are encouraged to increase investments in domestic equities to support local economic growth.

are encouraged to increase investments in domestic equities to support local economic growth. Novo Nordisk challenges Pfizer to raise its offer for an obesity biotech company and faces projected global sales decline in 2026 due to U.S. price reduction agreements.

challenges Pfizer to raise its offer for an obesity biotech company and faces projected global sales decline in 2026 due to U.S. price reduction agreements. AstraZeneca earnings surpassed expectations, driven by robust demand for cancer and diabetes medications.

earnings surpassed expectations, driven by robust demand for cancer and diabetes medications. Cellnex Telecom launched share buyback programs totaling 700 million euros after reporting a net loss of 263 million euros.

launched share buyback programs totaling 700 million euros after reporting a net loss of 263 million euros. Daimler Truck reported a 40% fall in Q3 operating profit due to a weak North American truck market but maintained its annual guidance.

reported a 40% fall in Q3 operating profit due to a weak North American truck market but maintained its annual guidance. Banco BPM hints at a possible increase in shareholder payouts following a higher-than-expected quarterly profit.

hints at a possible increase in shareholder payouts following a higher-than-expected quarterly profit. InPost reported a 24% increase in Q3 earnings but lowered its full-year guidance due to UK investments.

reported a 24% increase in Q3 earnings but lowered its full-year guidance due to UK investments. Pirelli confirmed its full-year guidance with strong Q3 results and addressed governance issues related to Chinese software.

confirmed its full-year guidance with strong Q3 results and addressed governance issues related to Chinese software. International Biotechnology Trust PLC achieved a 0.7% gain in net asset value, outperforming its benchmark.

achieved a 0.7% gain in net asset value, outperforming its benchmark. Sveafastigheter reported strong growth in rental income, revenue, net income, and EPRA NAV in Q3 2025.

reported strong growth in rental income, revenue, net income, and EPRA NAV in Q3 2025. Inission AB reported a 13.5% increase in revenue and a 24.6% rise in order backlog in Q3 2025.

reported a 13.5% increase in revenue and a 24.6% rise in order backlog in Q3 2025. Migros declared an advance dividend payment despite a lower net profit in Q3 2025.

declared an advance dividend payment despite a lower net profit in Q3 2025. Warner Bros Discovery is being explored for acquisition by Comcast.

is being explored for acquisition by Comcast. Oxbridge Re reported a reduced net loss in Q3 due to decreased unrealized losses on investments.

reported a reduced net loss in Q3 due to decreased unrealized losses on investments. Nvidia adjusted its strategy in China by excluding the country's datacenter market from financial forecasts.

adjusted its strategy in China by excluding the country's datacenter market from financial forecasts. Boeing secured orders for aircraft and introduced virtual airplane technology for pilot training.

secured orders for aircraft and introduced virtual airplane technology for pilot training. Tesla shareholders approved Elon Musk's $1 trillion stock compensation package.

shareholders approved Elon Musk's $1 trillion stock compensation package. Airbnb Q3 2025 earnings exceeded expectations with increased revenue and adjusted EBITDA.

