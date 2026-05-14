OpenAI is preparing potential legal action against Apple, according to Bloomberg, as the partnership announced between the groups in 2024 has significantly deteriorated. The startup's lawyers are working with external counsel on several options, which could include sending a formal notice alleging breach of contract, without necessarily leading to an immediate formal lawsuit.

At the heart of the dispute, OpenAI reportedly accuses Apple of overly restrictive integration of ChatGPT into its software. The startup had hoped the deal would significantly drive paid subscriptions through direct exposure to iPhone, iPad, and Mac users. According to Bloomberg, however, features remain largely inconspicuous, occasionally difficult to activate, and substantially less robust than those offered by the standalone ChatGPT application.



Tensions have also escalated over more strategic issues. Apple is concerned about data protection at OpenAI, while the startup is now moving forward with a smartphone project involving several former Apple executives, including Jony Ive, the central figure behind the design of the iMac, iPod, iPhone, and Apple Watch. Simultaneously, the Cupertino-based group is preparing to open Siri to other models, notably Anthropic's Claude and Google's Gemini, which could further marginalize ChatGPT's role within its services.



This potential confrontation comes at a pivotal moment for OpenAI, which is seeking to grow its recurring revenue to fund increasingly costly computing infrastructure. According to Reuters, the company's annualized revenue surpassed $25bn at the end of February 2026, having already crossed the $20bn mark just weeks earlier, compared to approximately $6bn in 2024. While this trajectory remains exceptionally rapid, it is accompanied by massive investment requirements and questions regarding profitability, as Reuters has also reported that OpenAI is preparing for a potential IPO that could target a valuation of up to $1,000bn.