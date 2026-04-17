OpenAI has unveiled GPT-Rosalind, an artificial intelligence model dedicated to life sciences, designed to support researchers in the early stages of scientific discovery, from biochemistry to translational medicine.

Conceived as an advanced assistance tool, GPT-Rosalind enables the synthesis of scientific data, the generation of hypotheses, and the planning of experiments. It aims to meet the needs of pharmaceutical laboratories, academic institutions, and biotechnology firms by facilitating the analysis of recent publications and the exploration of new research avenues. The model is part of a broader strategy to optimize the initial processes of scientific work, where artificial intelligence can significantly accelerate innovation cycles.



Access remains controlled, with a preliminary version deployed via ChatGPT, Codex, and the API, reserved for qualified users. OpenAI is also offering a free plugin for Codex, allowing connection to more than 50 specialized tools and databases. The company is already collaborating with major industry players such as Amgen, Moderna, and Thermo Fisher Scientific to integrate the model into real-world research environments.



This initiative follows a broader strategy of model specialization, coming on the heels of the recent launch of GPT-5.4-Cyber dedicated to cybersecurity. Facing increased competition, notably from Anthropic, OpenAI seeks to establish itself in high-value-added segments where artificial intelligence could profoundly transform research methodologies and accelerate scientific breakthroughs.