OpenAI recalibrates investments as Microsoft secures Norway capacity
According to reports from CNBC, OpenAI has scaled back its infrastructure ambitions by opting out of a direct lease for computing capacity at a data center in Norway, just days after suspending a similar project in the United Kingdom. This pivot reflects a more cautious strategy as the company seeks to rein in capital expenditure ahead of a potential IPO. Negotiations with British firm Nscale for a 230-megawatt site in Narvik failed to materialize, allowing Microsoft to take over the capacity originally earmarked for the AI startup.
The artificial intelligence firm now plans to access these resources indirectly through its long-standing partner, Microsoft. This move allows OpenAI to operate within the framework of its existing commitments, notably a contract with Azure estimated at $250bn. Meanwhile, Nscale has strengthened its collaboration with Microsoft, deploying over 30,000 Nvidia Rubin GPUs at the Norwegian site as part of a broader strategy to expand AI infrastructure across Europe.
This strategic refocusing comes amid a wider revision of OpenAI's financial targets. Following highly ambitious projections for 2025, the group is now targeting approximately $600bn in computing capacity investments by 2030. It has also shelved its Stargate project in the UK, citing energy costs and the regulatory environment, while discontinuing certain services such as Sora. Despite these adjustments, OpenAI continues to attract massive funding, recently raising $122bn at a valuation of $852bn.
Microsoft Corporation is the world's leader in the design, development and marketing of operating systems and software programs for PC's and servers. The group also builds and sells computer equipment. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of operating systems and application development tools (42.9%): primarily for servers (Azure, SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, GitHub, etc.) and (Windows);
- development of cloud-based software applications (37.7%): programs for productivity (Microsoft 365; Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher and Access), integrated management and customer relationship management (Dynamics 365), online file sharing and management (OneDrive), and unified and collaborative communications (Microsoft Teams);
- other (19.4%): primarily sale of software licenses (Windows), tablets (Microsoft Surface), video game consoles and software (Xbox), computer accessories, etc.
The United States accounts for 51.3% of net sales.
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