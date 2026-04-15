Orosur Mining announced on Tuesday the discovery of a new mineralized zone approximately 100 meters west of Pepas, Colombia, an encouraging result that reinforces the potential for broader gold mineralization around the deposit.

Orosur reported two encouraging drilling results from this new zone. Hole PEP082 revealed a 26.4-meter interval averaging 2.85 grams of gold per tonne from a depth of 5.3 meters. Hole PEP083 returned 14.45 meters at 8.27 grams of gold per tonne starting from the surface. According to Orosur, this new zone shares similarities with Pepas, which could suggest that mineralization extends beyond the previously known area. Orosur specified that further drilling is underway to better understand the size and orientation of this zone. At this stage, Holes PEP084 to PEP086 also show visual indicators similar to those observed at Pepas.



This announcement comes as Orosur regained full control of the Anzá project in November 2024, following the acquisition of Minera Monte Aguila, the former joint venture vehicle with Newmont and Agnico Eagle. The project covers approximately 330 km² within Colombia's Mid-Cauca gold belt. Since taking back control, the company has focused its efforts on three main areas: Pepas, APTA, and El Cedro. Pepas was the subject of an initial mineral resource estimate published on February 10, reporting 201,000 ounces of gold in the indicated category and an additional 19,000 ounces in the inferred category, within a deposit starting at the surface and currently modeled under an open-pit mining hypothesis.



In parallel, Orosur has restarted drilling at APTA, where nearly 39,000 meters had already been drilled in the past. An initial hole, planned to reach a depth of 400 meters, was launched last week. The group has also commenced a drone-borne magnetic survey over the southern half of Anzá to refine drill targeting at APTA and El Cedro.