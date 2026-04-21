Otus Capital Management trims Ateme stake below 5% threshold

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/21/2026 at 05:00 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Otus Capital Management Limited, acting on behalf of funds under management, notified the AMF that it crossed below the 5% equity threshold in Ateme on April 17, 2026, following an open-market share divestment.



The declarant specified that it holds, on behalf of the aforementioned funds, 571,972 Ateme shares representing an equivalent number of voting rights, corresponding to 4.94% of the share capital and 4.23% of the voting rights of the video compression equipment and software provider.