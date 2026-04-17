OVHcloud selected for European sovereign cloud

OVHcloud has announced that its consortium, formed with DEEP (POST Luxembourg Group) and Clever Cloud, has been selected by the European Commission to provide sovereign cloud services to EU institutions.

Jacques Meaudre Published on 04/17/2026 at 11:16 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The contract, capped at 180 million euros over six years, is part of Europe's digital sovereignty strategy.





The project is based on a multi-vendor model designed to ensure technological resilience and independence from any single provider.





OVHcloud will provide high-capacity, standardized cloud infrastructure via its OPCP platform, engineered for rapid deployment and compute-intensive workloads.





Clever Cloud will supply an advanced orchestration layer integrating PaaS, containerization, and managed services, facilitating hybrid architectures.





DEEP will contribute its expertise in hosting, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence.





This selection illustrates the ability of European players to offer competitive solutions aligned with sovereignty and security requirements.





The framework adopted complies with the Commission's Cloud Sovereignty Framework, covering compliance, transparency, and environmental performance.





This project sends a strong signal in favor of increased strategic autonomy and a more balanced European cloud ecosystem.





Octave Klaba, Chairman of OVHcloud, stated: "I am very pleased with the trust the European Commission has placed in our consortium. This project proves that solid alternatives exist in Europe, capable of meeting the highest standards. This decision also demonstrates that when European players join forces, they make a difference."