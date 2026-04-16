Paris Bourse set for hesitant open

With CAC 40 futures edging up a mere 5 points toward 8,282, the Paris Bourse is expected to open on a hesitant note. Investors remain torn between hopes for renewed talks to end the war in the Middle East and the looming threat of further escalation on the ground.

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/16/2026 at 02:37 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

On Wednesday at Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 0.8% to reach 7,022.9 points, while the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.4% to 26,204.5 points. Conversely, the Dow Jones retreated slightly by 0.15%, finishing at 48,463.7 points.



Hopes for progress toward a resolution...



"Markets remain broadly optimistic about a resolution to the conflict in the coming weeks, even though the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz remains unchanged," Deutsche Bank analysts explained this morning.



In an interview with Fox Business Network, Donald Trump suggested that the war in the Middle East was "very close to being over," adding that Iran appeared to want to reach a deal quickly.



These comments have revived hopes for an exit from the conflict, as a new session of talks between U.S. and Iranian officials could be held soon, once again in Pakistan, following the failure of initial discussions last Saturday.



...but the situation on the ground remains tense



Nevertheless, the situation remains fraught on the ground, with Iran threatening to block the Bab el-Mandeb Strait (between the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean) in response to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz imposed earlier this week by the United States.



"The U.S. naval blockade is far from being lifted: U.S. Central Command indicated yesterday on X that no vessels had been able to bypass U.S. forces, and that nine ships had complied with U.S. orders to return to Iran," Deutsche Bank noted.



Eurozone inflation and U.S. data awaited this Thursday



Later this morning, investors will digest the final Eurozone Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for March, which will confirm the impact of surging oil prices on inflation.



As a reminder, the flash estimate at the end of last month showed annual inflation at +2.5%, accelerating from +1.9% the previous month, driven notably by a 4.9% spike in energy prices.



This afternoon in the United States, alongside weekly jobless claims, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index and March industrial production figures will be released.



For now, it is worth noting that British industrial production rebounded by 0.5% in February on a sequential basis, while the UK trade deficit widened by GBP 2.8 billion to reach GBP 20.4 billion.



Several corporate earnings releases in Paris since yesterday evening



In corporate news in Paris, employee benefits solutions group Pluxee reported a recurring EBITDA margin of 37.0% for its first half of 2026, representing organic growth of +229 basis points, and confirmed its annual targets.



B2B SaaS platform specialist Planisware posted revenue of EUR 51.0 million for the first three months of 2026, a 13.6% increase at constant exchange rates, "in line with the projected trajectory for 2026."



Among the activity reports released yesterday evening, investors will be reacting to updates from high-tech group Exail, real estate firms Covivio and Kaufman & Broad, as well as events specialist GL Events.