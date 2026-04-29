There will be no cocktail mixing pastis and Jack Daniel's. France's Pernod Ricard and America's Brown-Forman have abandoned their merger plans after failing to reach an agreement on the final terms.

After Wall Street closed yesterday evening, Pernod Ricard announced the termination of discussions regarding its merger with Brown-Forman, best known as the owner of the Tennessee whiskey brand Jack Daniel's. The talks "have ended and did not result in an agreement, as the companies were unable to agree on mutually acceptable terms," it said.



The decision was reached by mutual consent, a spokesperson told Reuters, specifying that it "results from a combination of factors related to debt structures and economics, with no single cause."



Pernod Ricard shares fell 5.7% to below €60 in late March when the negotiations were first announced, but since recovered to €64. However, the stock is down 12% YTD and is 32% over the past 12 months, amid a challenging backdrop for the spirits industry, which is grappling with declining consumption, increased competition, and the effects of geopolitical tensions. Analysts had nevertheless considered it pertinent for the group to strengthen its position in the United States through a robust industrial footprint and prestigious brands.