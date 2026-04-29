Pernod Ricard and Brown-Forman call off merger talks

There will be no cocktail mixing pastis and Jack Daniel's. France's Pernod Ricard and America's Brown-Forman have abandoned their merger plans after failing to reach an agreement on final terms.

Thomas Barnet Published on 04/29/2026 at 12:39 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Pernod Ricard announced yesterday evening, following the Wall Street close, the termination of discussions regarding a tie-up with Brown-Forman, the owner of the Jack Daniel's Tennessee whiskey brand. The talks 'have ended and did not result in an agreement, as the companies were unable to agree on mutually acceptable terms', the French group stated.



The decision was reached by mutual consent, a spokesperson told Reuters, specifying that it 'results from a combination of factors related to debt structures and economics, with no single cause'.



Pernod Ricard shares had slumped 5.7% to below 60 EUR in late March when the negotiations were first announced, but had since recovered to 64 EUR. However, the stock is down 12% since January 1st and 32% over one year, amid a challenging backdrop for the spirits industry, which is grappling with declining consumption, increased competition, and the effects of geopolitical tensions. Analysts nonetheless considered it strategic for the group to strengthen its U.S. position through a robust industrial footprint and prestigious brands.