Goldman Sachs Group has notified the AMF that, as of April 15, it has crossed above the 5% threshold in Pernod Ricard's share capital through its controlled subsidiaries, following an off-market share acquisition.

The U.S. investment bank specified that it indirectly holds 12,688,851 Pernod Ricard shares representing an equivalent number of voting rights, or 5.03% of the capital and 4.19% of the voting rights of the French spirits giant.