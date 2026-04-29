Pernod Ricard shares hit after abandoning merger talks with Brown-Forman

Pernod Ricard shares posted the steepest decline on the CAC 40 index on Wednesday morning in Paris, following the termination of merger-of-equals negotiations with U.S.-based Brown-Forman, a deal previously lauded by analysts for its strategic rationale.

Sebastien Foll Published on 04/29/2026 at 05:40 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

By 11:00 AM, shares in the French spirits group were down 2.5% at 62.7 euros, while the CAC 40 slipped approximately 0.6% over the same period. On Wall Street, shares of the Jack Daniel's producer were expected to open nearly 6% lower on Wednesday.



In a statement released yesterday evening, Pernod Ricard and Brown-Forman indicated that discussions regarding a potential tie-up have concluded without an agreement, as the companies were unable to reach mutually acceptable terms.



Pernod Ricard stated it remains 'fully focused' and 'confident' in its strategy, operating model, and the commitment of its teams to deliver sustainable long-term value creation.



Between major strategic interest and the imperative of critical mass



'While the transaction made strategic sense, allowing Pernod Ricard to strengthen its brand portfolio within the premium segment, particularly in whiskey and the U.S. market, it was financially complex given the valuation differentials between the two companies and Pernod's leverage ratios,' analysts at AllInvest Securities noted this morning.



According to Oddo BHF, these talks revealed the need for greater critical mass in the United States, but also highlighted the fact that the Ricard family was not prepared to accept equity dilution.



'It is potentially on this latter point that discussions between the two parties diverged,' the research firm suggested, noting that a merger at current market prices would have created an imbalance between the Ricard and Brown families, to the advantage of the latter.



'All of this shows the extent to which Pernod Ricard sought to secure the necessary means, but it is not necessarily a bad thing in the medium term that the deal did not materialize,' Oddo added.



Refocusing on fundamentals and the balance sheet



However, the cessation of talks also ushers in a new period of uncertainty for the French group, which faces a shifting environment caught between the emergence of craft brands and new consumption patterns among younger generations seeking to reduce alcohol intake.



From the brokerage's perspective, this setback might provide an opportunity to conduct a deeper review of its 'premiumization' strategy, which was conceived a decade ago.



'In our view, the company will now prioritize its fundamentals: turnaround strategy, budgetary discipline, and debt reduction,' analysts at Jefferies commented.



In this regard, the U.S. broker believes that a potential IPO of the Indian subsidiary could allow the group to bring its net debt/Ebitda ratio below 3x next year, compared to 3.8x currently, reaching its targets two years ahead of schedule.



On the stock market, the share price has declined by 13.8% since the start of the year, compared with a 1.2% retreat for the CAC 40.