Petrobras has allegedly entered discussions with Mubadala to reacquire the Mataripe refinery in Brazil, amid tightening diesel supplies and mounting pressure on domestic refining capacity.

Petrobras has reportedly entered preliminary negotiations with Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala to buy back the Mataripe refinery in the state of Bahia, according to Reuters. The deal could be finalized by the end of the year, according to two sources cited by the agency. The Brazilian state-controlled oil major had previously only indicated it was evaluating a potential transaction, following President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's assertion in March that he intended to regain control of the asset.



Mataripe, formerly known as the Landulpho Alves refinery, is Brazil's second-largest refining facility. It was sold to Mubadala in 2021 for $1.65bn as part of a divestment program spearheaded by the Jair Bolsonaro administration. Reuters had already reported last year that Petrobras had conducted due diligence on the matter, though discussions were reportedly stalling over valuation and the structure of a potential agreement.



The matter has gained urgency in recent weeks. According to Reuters, Mataripe is currently operating at only about 60% capacity, while Petrobras's own refineries are running at near-full utilization to support domestic supply. This issue has become increasingly sensitive as global diesel prices surge due to tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, while Brazil still relies on imports for approximately one-quarter of its requirements.