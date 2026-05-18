India's building boom makes the growth story look simple on the surface. Roads are being built, homes are selling again, and construction activity is picking up. However, for the Indian adhesives manufacturing company Pidilite, the question is whether demand can translate into stable profits when costs refuse to behave.

Published on 05/18/2026 at 05:54 am EDT - Modified on 05/18/2026 at 07:53 am EDT

As infrastructure spending rises and real estate demand recovers, companies such as Pidilite are sitting in a sweet spot between everyday consumer spending and large-scale industrial growth. On paper, this looks like the perfect setup. But dig a little deeper, and the picture gets complicated.

The broader backdrop is clearly supportive. India’s construction market is expected to reach about $790bn in 2026 and potentially grow at about 7% p.a. through to 2031, driven by government capex and urbanization. At the same time, the adhesives and sealants market is projected at $3.7bn in 2026, growing around 6.5% p.a., according to market research and consulting firm, Mordor Intelligence.

Pidilite has handled this phase well so far. It has focused on higher-value products, leaned into its strong brands, and kept innovating to stay ahead of competitors. The company is also pushing deeper into rural markets, strengthening its distribution network, and tying up with platforms such as JSW One/Buildnext (a digital B2B platform), which helps it reach contractors and builders more directly through digital channels. These moves improve long-term relevance but also complicate execution.

Here’s where the tension builds. Demand is growing faster than margins can keep up. Pidilite still faces 40%–50% swings in raw material costs, especially Vinyl Acetate Monomer, a raw material used to make adhesives. That forces regular price hikes, which always carry the risk of slowing demand. Add weakening exports and rising geopolitical uncertainty and cost visibility becomes even murkier.

"Sticky" growth

Investors should appreciate the headline strength, although look beyond it carefully. Pidilite had a solid FY 26, when revenue grew about 11% y/y to

INR 145.5bn (from INR 131bn in FY 25), supported by strong volume momentum domestic B2B construction chemicals, and trade-led repair and maintenance segments. Demand resisted well, helped by housing recovery and steady repair activity.

Net profit rose to INR 24.7bn, up 18% y/y from INR 20.9bn. On the surface, that looks impressive. However, a significant part of this improvement came from operating leverage and softer input costs rather than clear pricing power. If raw material inflation returns, as it often does in this sector, margin gains could unwind just as quickly.

Behind the volume-led expansion, questions around pricing power, input volatility and external demand resilience are quietly building up.

Premium questioned

At INR 1,467, the stock is down 5% over the past year and crouching below its 52-week high of INR 1,574.9. The difference is subtle, although enough to suggest that the market has started tempering its expectations. With a market cap of roughly INR 1.5tn ($15.6bn), this is a measured recalibration.

The stock now trades at around 53.5x forward earnings for FY 27, well below its 3-year average of 70.7x. This reflects the market asking for clearer, consistent growth before assigning premium valuations again.

Conviction, however, hasn’t cracked yet. 14 out of the 16 analysts covering the stock have “Buy” ratings, with an average target price of INR 1,618.6 implying about 10.3% upside potential.

In short, sentiment is still positive, although expectations are rising. Unless Pidilite sustains margins and justifies its premium, the stock may keep trading higher on hope rather than delivering a clear re-rating.

Growth tightrope

Pidilite’s dominant brands and wide distribution network position it well to capture demand, but also tie it closely to local demand conditions and raw material volatility. Margins remain vulnerable to crude oil-linked input costs, and newer business initiatives increase execution risk. The company must sustain pricing power and manage costs carefully. Otherwise, growth may continue, although profitability could remain uneven.

Pidilite is clearly benefiting from India’s multi-year construction push. Unless it can keep margins under control in a volatile cost environment, strong growth alone may not be enough to make the story stick.