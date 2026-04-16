Pimco believes that stresses in private credit remain manageable and a source of opportunity, while KKR continues to deploy capital with a new $820m investment.

The tremors rippling through private assets are not preventing the industry's heavyweights from displaying confidence. On Wednesday Pimco sought to soothe fears surrounding private credit, while KKR announced a major new technology investment in Asia.



Speaking at a conference in London, Daniel Ivascyn, Pimco's Chief Investment Officer, stated that private credit does not pose a systemic risk to the financial system. The group, which manages over $2,260bn in assets, primarily sees a market facing disappointing returns, liquidity strains, and wider spreads—factors that he believes are likely to create opportunities for investors with strong balance sheets. Bloomberg reported this week that Pimco had purchased the entirety of a $400m bond issuance by a Blue Owl fund.



At the same time, KKR announced the purchase of $820m in convertible bonds issued by Samsung SDS. The American fund also intends to advise the South Korean group on mergers and acquisitions, capital allocation, and its expansion into artificial intelligence solutions.



This optimism does not, however, erase the sector's vulnerabilities. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon recently noted that private equity is facing extended holding periods, inconsistent IPO activity, and a growing reliance on "continuation funds," while opaque valuations and liquidity restrictions continue to fuel caution.