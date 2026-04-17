The iconic Italian tire maker Pirelli is implementing a strategy combining price increases and cost-cutting measures to mitigate the impact of geopolitical tensions on its earnings, while maintaining its medium-term financial targets.

On its 2025 earnings release, Pirelli announced a "mitigation plan" to address market volatility, particularly linked to rising raw material costs. The company plans to raise prices, with an effect expected starting in May according to analysts, while banking on a gradual stabilization of input costs in H2. This approach should enable the group to confirm its guidance for 2026, although adjusted operating profit is expected at the lower end of the announced range, with a margin near 16%.



Despite these adjustments, the financial impact of the crisis is expected to remain contained. Bank of America analysts estimate that the measures undertaken could offset a portion of the additional costs, limiting the net effect to approximately €20m in 2026. In this context, adjusted EBIT could reach around €1.07bn. Pirelli is thus seeking to preserve its profitability by combining pricing discipline and cost optimization in an uncertain environment.



On Thursday Pirelli shares closed up almost 2% on the Italian stock exchange on this news.