The structural drivers behind gym industry growth are well-established - rising chronic disease burden, cultural normalization of preventive health, growing employer wellness spending. The HVLP segment compounded at 9% annually from 2019 to 2024, while Premium Gyms, Studios, and Mid-Tier Gyms each contracted at -1% over the same period, against a total market CAGR of just 1%.
The gym industry is not growing uniformly: it is consolidating around the value end, and Planet Fitness sits at the center of that shift. U.S. exercise equipment revenues grew from $4.5 billion in 2018 to $6.0 billion in 2025, forecast to reach $7.0 billion by 2029 — a tailwind that directly supports PLNT's Equipment segment, where franchisees are contractually required to purchase brand-approved gear for every new club and periodic refresh. Private equity has noticed: Leonard Green & Partners recently backed Crunch Fitness's expansion, and EoS Fitness is reportedly being shopped at $1+ billion, marking the sector's most active M&A cycle in a decade.
CEO Colleen Keating has organized the growth agenda around four vectors: deeper member engagement, accelerated new club openings (180–190 guided for 2026), corporate club portfolio optimization (including the 2025 sale of eight clubs to a franchisee for a $6.4M gain), and international expansion. A deliberate push into new media — partnerships with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Twitch, TikTok, Strava, Barstool Sports, and the New Heights and Call Her Daddy podcasts — signals a bid to reach younger audiences outside traditional advertising channels
Gen Z is the fastest-growing membership cohort, rising from approximately 5.1 million members in 2024 to 5.8 million in 2025, while Millennials remain the largest at roughly 6.8 million — together accounting for nearly 60% of total membership. Both cohorts have grown consistently since 2021, contrasting with the relatively flat Gen X and Baby Boomer bases, and signaling that Planet Fitness is successfully capturing younger consumers at the top of the funnel before competitors can.
The club network has grown at a 5.9% CAGR since 2020 — from 2,124 units to 2,795 by Q3 2025 — with the franchised share holding steady at 90% throughout, rising from 2,021 to 2,514 locations. Membership has compounded faster, at 9.4% annually, climbing from 13.5 million in 2020 to 20.7 million by Q3 2025.
The Franchise segment (Q3 2025 at $4.68B) generates royalties on monthly membership billings plus annual fees and NAF contributions, with very low marginal cost, while the Corporate-Owned Clubs segment ($547M) provides direct operational exposure and serves as a living laboratory for brand and technology initiatives. Adjusted EBITDA has compounded at 11.8% annually since 2020 — growing from $119M to $536M by Q3 2025 — with margins expanding from 33% to 45% over the same period, while FCF tracked in lockstep, rising from $66M to $381M.
Revenue is projected to increase from $1.32B in 2025 to $1.66B by 2028, while EBITDA grows from $551.6M to $700.4M. Net income is also expected to rise steadily from $219M to $305M, with EBITDA margins remaining above 41% while FCF generation remains strong as well, reaching $355M by 2028 with improving FCF yield from 4.07% to 5.78%.
EV declines from $11.1B in 2025 to around $6.1B in 2028 estimates, causing valuation multiples such as EV/EBITDA to compress from 20.2x to 8.77x and P/E ratio from 41.4x to 13.3x. At the same time, leverage improves from 3.87x Debt/EBITDA in 2025 to 2.82x by 2028, while net debt gradually decreases.
Four risks stand out for 2026. First, membership growth deceleration: web traffic fell 7% in January 2026 — the brand's most important recruitment window — raising questions about whether the $15 price increase has begun pulling forward demand. Second, competitive pressure: Crunch's $9.99 entry tier undercuts PLNT by 33%, and fresh PE capital is accelerating its expansion into overlapping markets. Third, Spain — all corporate-owned, generating a $3.5M EBITDA drag in 2025 — remains an open-ended margin headwind depending on how long new international clubs take to mature. Fourth, leverage at 4.5x with $114M in guided 2026 net interest expense leaves limited cushion if revenue growth disappoints.
Planet Fitness has built a consumer brand that grows when the economy tightens, a franchise model that generates cash without deploying much capital, and a membership base that has expanded every year for over a decade. The challenges ahead are real: proving international markets, defending price in a more competitive HVLP landscape, and rebuilding investor confidence after a difficult stretch for the stock. Let’s see what the future holds for this fitness icon.