Caisse des dépôts et consignations (CDC) has notified the AMF that it crossed above the 5% share capital threshold in Planisware on May 7, 2026. The position is held indirectly through its controlled entities, CDC Croissance and TECH Premium.
The threshold breach follows an on-market share acquisition by CDC Croissance. CDC specified that it indirectly holds 3,513,473 Planisware shares, representing 5.00% of the share capital and 3.01% of the voting rights of the enterprise SaaS software provider.
Planisware is a leading business-to-business provider of innovative software-as-a-service (SaaS) in the growing market for project management solutions. The company's solutions enable organizations to cover the needs of strategic planning, project portfolio optimization, budget and cost management, capacity planning, resource management, risk management, etc.
Net sales break down by source of revenue between sales of SaaS subscriptions (47.3%), support and continuous improvement services (27%), maintenance services (9.6%), support subscriptions (5.9%), licences (3.8%) and other (6.4%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (48.7%), North America (43%) and other (8.3%).
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Investor
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Global
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ESG MSCI
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