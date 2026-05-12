Caisse des dépôts et consignations (CDC) has notified the AMF that it crossed above the 5% share capital threshold in Planisware on May 7, 2026. The position is held indirectly through its controlled entities, CDC Croissance and TECH Premium.

The threshold breach follows an on-market share acquisition by CDC Croissance. CDC specified that it indirectly holds 3,513,473 Planisware shares, representing 5.00% of the share capital and 3.01% of the voting rights of the enterprise SaaS software provider.