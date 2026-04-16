Pluxee boosts H1 profitability and reaffirms full-year targets

Pluxee has reported adjusted earnings per share (Group share) of 0.78 EUR for the first half of fiscal 2026, up 6.8%. The recurring EBITDA margin reached 37.0%, representing organic growth of +229 basis points (+159 basis points on a reported basis).

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/16/2026 at 01:24 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The group hailed a "robust commercial performance, in line with the expected trajectory, driven by record new client acquisitions, higher face values, and sustained cross-selling momentum."



Total revenue stood at 655 million EUR, reflecting organic growth of +5.6%. This includes 573 million EUR in operating revenue (+5.7% organic, led by a +9.4% increase in Employee Benefits) and 81 million EUR in float revenue (+5.3% organic).



Recurring free cash flow rose 22.5% year-on-year to 210 million EUR, yielding a cash conversion rate of 86% and strengthening the net financial cash position to 1.27 billion EUR as of February 28.



Pluxee confirmed its targets for stable total organic revenue and a slight improvement in the recurring EBITDA margin for 2026. It also reaffirmed an average recurring cash conversion rate of approximately 80% over the 2024-2026 fiscal years.