Pluxee boosts H1 profitability and reaffirms full-year targets
Pluxee has reported adjusted earnings per share (Group share) of 0.78 EUR for the first half of fiscal 2026, up 6.8%. The recurring EBITDA margin reached 37.0%, representing organic growth of +229 basis points (+159 basis points on a reported basis).
The group hailed a "robust commercial performance, in line with the expected trajectory, driven by record new client acquisitions, higher face values, and sustained cross-selling momentum."
Total revenue stood at 655 million EUR, reflecting organic growth of +5.6%. This includes 573 million EUR in operating revenue (+5.7% organic, led by a +9.4% increase in Employee Benefits) and 81 million EUR in float revenue (+5.3% organic).
Recurring free cash flow rose 22.5% year-on-year to 210 million EUR, yielding a cash conversion rate of 86% and strengthening the net financial cash position to 1.27 billion EUR as of February 28.
Pluxee confirmed its targets for stable total organic revenue and a slight improvement in the recurring EBITDA margin for 2026. It also reaffirmed an average recurring cash conversion rate of approximately 80% over the 2024-2026 fiscal years.
Pluxee N.V. is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee N.V. helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-?being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee N.V. acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, more than 37 million consumers and more than 1.7 million merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee N.V. is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-?being at work for employees, and protecting the planet.
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