Positive data for AB Science's masitinib published on medRxiv

AB Science has announced the publication of a new article on the medRxiv platform, evaluating long-term survivors of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) treated with masitinib at a dose of 4.5 mg/kg/day in the Phase 2b/3 AB10015 study.

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/21/2026 at 01:46 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Treatment with masitinib is associated with a 5-year survival rate of 42.3% from the onset of symptoms, representing a doubling compared to historical benchmarks and demonstrating substantial survival benefits.



The 5-year survival rate from disease onset reached 52.9% in a subgroup of ALS patients who had not experienced total loss of function prior to treatment, highlighting the critical importance of early intervention.



Among long-term survivors (patients reaching the 5-year survival milestone), 49% maintained a satisfactory quality of life without requiring mechanical assistance, such as ventilation, gastrostomy, tracheostomy, or wheelchair use.



Finally, a median overall survival of 121 months was observed among long-term survivors treated with masitinib, compared to the 42 months predicted for this cohort by the ENCALS model, resulting in a residual median survival gain of 79 months.