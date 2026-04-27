Positive developments for OSE Immunotherapeutics treatment licensed to Veloxis

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, a partner of OSE Immunotherapeutics, has announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Pegrizeprument for the prevention of cardiac allograft rejection in heart transplant recipients.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 04/27/2026 at 03:02 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Pegrizeprument is an innovative, immunomodulatory monovalent monoclonal antibody fragment currently under development. It was initially discovered and developed by OSE Immunotherapeutics and licensed to Veloxis in 2021 for all transplant-related indications. Veloxis is responsible for the global development, manufacturing, and future commercialization of the product.



Orphan Drug Designation is granted to experimental drugs and biologics intended to prevent, diagnose, or treat rare diseases and medical conditions affecting fewer than 200,000 people in the United States. This status incentivizes the development of treatments for patients with rare diseases, whose conditions have traditionally been underserved.