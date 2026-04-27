Positive developments for OSE Immunotherapeutics treatment licensed to Veloxis
Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, a partner of OSE Immunotherapeutics, has announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Pegrizeprument for the prevention of cardiac allograft rejection in heart transplant recipients.
Published on 04/27/2026 at 03:02 am EDT
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Orphan Drug Designation is granted to experimental drugs and biologics intended to prevent, diagnose, or treat rare diseases and medical conditions affecting fewer than 200,000 people in the United States. This status incentivizes the development of treatments for patients with rare diseases, whose conditions have traditionally been underserved.