PrimeStone ramps up pressure on Intertek following rejection of EQT bid
Activist investor PrimeStone Capital has called on Intertek's board to engage in "constructive" discussions with Swedish private equity firm EQT after the rejection of several sweetened takeover offers. In a letter published Monday, PrimeStone, which claims to hold approximately 0.5% of the British group's capital through its advised funds, argued that Intertek should grant limited data access to facilitate due diligence and adopt a more realistic stance regarding its valuation.
PrimeStone believes that EQT's latest proposal, valuing Intertek at £8.93bn, or approximately £59.1 per share, does not significantly undervalue the testing, inspection, and certification specialist. The fund also expressed skepticism regarding Intertek's ongoing strategic review, which could lead to a demerger of the group into two separate entities. According to PrimeStone, the board's assessment of the company's fair value at £65 per share appears "disconnected from reality."
Last week, Intertek rejected EQT's improved offer, stating it undervalued the group and carried significant execution risks. Simultaneously, the company indicated it had received an "encouraging level of interest" from potential buyers for its energy and infrastructure division, without disclosing their identities. Bloomberg has also reported that activist fund Palliser Capital has built a stake in Intertek, further intensifying pressure on management to enter talks with EQT.
Intertek Group plc is one of the world's leading groups specializing in analysis, control and certification of products and systems. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- control and certification services for consumer goods (28,7%): textiles, footwear, toys, stationery, household appliances, consumer electronics, information and communication technology products, and products from the automotive, aerospace, lighting, construction, renewable energy and healthcare industries. Also, the group is developing an activity to monitor the certification of international standards;
- development of quality assurance solutions for the industry and infrastructures (25%): for the supply chain in the building and construction, renewable energies, oil and gas, petrochemicals, minerals and other industries;
- cargo inspection, analytical evaluation, calibration and technical services to the oil and biofuels industries (21.2%);
- auditing and business process support services (15%): in the areas of science, regulation, environment, health, safety, and quality;
- monitoring and assessment of petroleum and agricultural products (10.1%). Besides, Intertek Group plc offers inspection services to government system and regulators to support commercial activities, contributing to the movement of goods across borders.
At the end of 2025, the group has a network of more than 1,000 inspection offices and laboratories in the world.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (6.9%), the United States (29%), China and Hong Kong (18%), Australia (5.2%) and other (40.9%).
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