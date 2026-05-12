PrimeStone believes that EQT's latest proposal, valuing Intertek at £8.93bn, or approximately £59.1 per share, does not significantly undervalue the testing, inspection, and certification specialist. The fund also expressed skepticism regarding Intertek's ongoing strategic review, which could lead to a demerger of the group into two separate entities. According to PrimeStone, the board's assessment of the company's fair value at £65 per share appears "disconnected from reality."

Last week, Intertek rejected EQT's improved offer, stating it undervalued the group and carried significant execution risks. Simultaneously, the company indicated it had received an "encouraging level of interest" from potential buyers for its energy and infrastructure division, without disclosing their identities. Bloomberg has also reported that activist fund Palliser Capital has built a stake in Intertek, further intensifying pressure on management to enter talks with EQT.