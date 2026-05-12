Prodways seeks to buy back 35.13% of its share capital for cancellation

The Board of Directors of Prodways has confirmed the principle of a proposed share buyback offer (OPRA) to its shareholders for a maximum of 18,181,818 shares, with a view to their cancellation as part of a capital reduction not motivated by losses.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/12/2026 at 02:39 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The offer would cover approximately 35.13% of Prodways Group's share capital at a price of 1.10 euros per share. This price represents a 35.1% premium over the closing price of 0.814 euros on May 11.



As a reminder, on March 6, 2026, Prodways Group announced the signing of a sale agreement for the disposal of its Software business, held by its subsidiary AvenAo, for a sale price of 35 million euros. This transaction was approved by the General Meeting on April 24, 2026, and its final completion was the subject of a press release dated May 6, 2026.



Following the disposal, Prodways Group intends to share part of the proceeds with its shareholders, as announced in the press releases of March 6 and 20, 2026.



In this context, the company plans to file a public share buyback offer with the Autorite des marches financiers (AMF) for an amount of 20 million euros, which will be fully financed by a significant portion of the proceeds from the Disposal. Following this operation, the company will still have the necessary resources to finance its operations and development, and its equity will remain positive.