Yesterday, the pharmaceutical group reported revenue of 1.075 billion euros, up 17%, or 22.6% at constant exchange rates.
Concurrently, the company confirmed its annual guidance and is targeting total sales growth of over 13% at constant exchange rates for fiscal year 2026. This outlook includes accelerating growth in the non-Somatuline portfolio and Somatuline sales growth driven by generic supply constraints. The core operating margin is expected to exceed 35% of revenue.
UBS Analysis
According to the Swiss bank, Ipsen delivered very solid first-quarter results, with revenue beating consensus by 7%. Analysts noted that, most importantly, this performance was driven by nearly all products, including Cabometyx, Dysport, and Bylvay, in addition to Somatuline, which benefited from widely anticipated generic shortages.
UBS views these figures as a high-quality beat, reflecting strong underlying performance across the entire portfolio. Analysts added that despite this strong first quarter, Ipsen reiterated its full-year guidance, a stance they consider somewhat conservative given the momentum in non-Somatuline operations.
In the longer term, UBS anticipates a slight revenue erosion starting in 2029, when Cabometyx loses patent protection. Prior to that, revenue forecasts for the 2026-2028 period have been raised by 4-5%, leading to an average 7% increase in core operating income.
UBS maintains its Neutral rating, but has raised its price target from 155 to 170 euros.
Ipsen specialises in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of specialty medicines. Net sales by therapeutic area break down as follows:
- oncology (69.2%);
- neuroscience (20.3%);
- rare diseases (10.5%).
At the end of 2025, the group had 7 research and development centers located in France (2), the United Kingdom (2), China (2) and Ireland, and 5 manufacturing sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (8%), Europe (31.7%), the United States (32.9%), North America (2.2%) and other (25.2%).
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