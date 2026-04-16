Progress reported in SFR buyout talks by Bouygues, Orange, and Iliad consortium

A consortium comprising Bouygues, Iliad, and Orange is reportedly in advanced negotiations to acquire SFR, Altice's French subsidiary, according to Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Thomas Barnet Published on 04/16/2026 at 02:21 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Discussions are now said to be focused on the final terms of the transaction, with an announcement potentially expected in the coming days. Billionaire Patrick Drahi, owner of Altice, is reportedly seeking a valuation exceeding 20 billion euros for the asset.



The consortium had previously submitted a 17 billion euro bid in October 2025. According to Bloomberg, a formal due diligence process was launched in January 2026 ahead of a potential sweetened offer.



The deal would reduce the number of major French carriers from four to three and could significantly ease competitive pressure in the market.