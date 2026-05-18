Publicis Groupe has announced an agreement to acquire LiveRamp, a global data collaboration platform. The move is set to establish the group as 'a leader in data co-creation, a critical capability in the age of artificial intelligence'.
With this acquisition, the French communications giant continues its strategic investment in technology, data, and AI services to unlock new opportunities within the agentic era.
Boasting a workforce of 1,300 and a business model built on highly recurring revenue streams, the acquired company has delivered a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. It will continue to be led by its current CEO, Scott Howe.
LiveRamp connects over 25,000 publishers and more than 500 technology partners across 14 markets, enabling thousands of brands, retailers, media platforms, and data providers to collaborate and integrate their data assets.
Publicis will acquire LiveRamp for a total enterprise value of USD 2.17 billion in cash, based on an acquisition price of USD 38.50 per share. This represents a 29.8% premium over LiveRamp's closing share price on May 15.
Upgraded targets for 2027 and 2028
The transaction has been signed and is expected to close by the end of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals, LiveRamp shareholder approval, and other customary closing conditions.
The acquisition is expected to bolster the group's growth profile. Consequently, Publicis is raising its 2027 and 2028 constant-currency growth targets to +7% to +8% for net revenue and +8% to +10% for headline EPS, up from previous guidance of +6% to +7% and +7% to +9%, respectively.
Founder of King of the Web, Inc., Scott E. Howe is a businessperson who has been the head of 6 different companies and currently is President & Chief Executive Officer at LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. and Chief Executive Officer & Director at LiveRamp, Inc. (a subsidiary of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc.). Mr. Howe is also on the board of Be-Thin, Inc. and Owner at The Green Bay Packers, Inc.
Scott E. Howe previously occupied the position of President & Chief Executive Officer at King of the Web, Inc., Manager at Kidder, Peabody & Co., Inc., Manager for The Boston Consulting Group, Inc., Manager for Peabody & Co., President, Chief Executive Officer & Director at Acxiom Corp., President at Atlas Solutions, Inc. (Washington), President at Media Brokers Ltd., General Manager for DRIVE Performance Media, Vice President for Microsoft Advertising, First Vice President & General Manager at aQuantive, Inc. and Vice President & General Manager at Razorfish LLC.
Scott E. Howe received an MBA from Harvard University and an undergraduate degree from Princeton University.
Publicis Groupe SA is a global leader in communication. The Group is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation.
Publicis Groupe SA is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Group relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market.
Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe SA employs 114,079 professionals.
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