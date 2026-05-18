Publicis acquires LiveRamp

Publicis Groupe has announced an agreement to acquire LiveRamp, a global data collaboration platform. The move is set to establish the group as 'a leader in data co-creation, a critical capability in the age of artificial intelligence'.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/18/2026 at 01:28 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

With this acquisition, the French communications giant continues its strategic investment in technology, data, and AI services to unlock new opportunities within the agentic era.



Boasting a workforce of 1,300 and a business model built on highly recurring revenue streams, the acquired company has delivered a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. It will continue to be led by its current CEO, Scott Howe.



LiveRamp connects over 25,000 publishers and more than 500 technology partners across 14 markets, enabling thousands of brands, retailers, media platforms, and data providers to collaborate and integrate their data assets.



Publicis will acquire LiveRamp for a total enterprise value of USD 2.17 billion in cash, based on an acquisition price of USD 38.50 per share. This represents a 29.8% premium over LiveRamp's closing share price on May 15.



Upgraded targets for 2027 and 2028



The transaction has been signed and is expected to close by the end of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals, LiveRamp shareholder approval, and other customary closing conditions.



The acquisition is expected to bolster the group's growth profile. Consequently, Publicis is raising its 2027 and 2028 constant-currency growth targets to +7% to +8% for net revenue and +8% to +10% for headline EPS, up from previous guidance of +6% to +7% and +7% to +9%, respectively.