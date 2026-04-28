The two companies have bolstered their partnership, notably through the availability of Quadient Inspire Digital Vault, a secure cloud-native archiving and retrieval solution designed to store, manage, and retrieve high volumes of customer communications and corporate documents. Successfully launched in Europe and Asia-Pacific in September 2024, Inspire Digital Vault is now available in North and South America.
According to Lilac Schoenbeck, Senior Vice President of Product for Digital at Quadient: 'With Inspire Digital Vault now available globally, Quadient and Solix are together enabling organizations to modernize their archiving infrastructure, reduce operational risks, and meet growing expectations for secure, highly personalized, and automated customer communications'.
Quadient S.A. is a global automation platform facilitating secure and sustainable business interactions across digital and physical channels. Quadient S.A. supports companies of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth, increasing operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences.
Quadient S.A. recorded net sales of EUR 1,092.6 million in 2024/2025.
Net sales break down by type of revenue between recurring revenues (71.1%; maintenance and professional services) and equipment sales (28.9%).
Net sales are broken down geographically as follows: France and Benelux (16.3%), Germany/Austria/Switzerland/Italy/the United Kingdom/Ireland (17.5%), North America (57.8%) and other (8.4%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.