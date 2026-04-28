Quadient and Solix expand partnership

Quadient and Solix have announced an expansion of their advanced enterprise archiving capabilities, aimed at strengthening the SaaS communication lifecycle.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 04/28/2026 at 02:43 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The two companies have bolstered their partnership, notably through the availability of Quadient Inspire Digital Vault, a secure cloud-native archiving and retrieval solution designed to store, manage, and retrieve high volumes of customer communications and corporate documents. Successfully launched in Europe and Asia-Pacific in September 2024, Inspire Digital Vault is now available in North and South America.



According to Lilac Schoenbeck, Senior Vice President of Product for Digital at Quadient: 'With Inspire Digital Vault now available globally, Quadient and Solix are together enabling organizations to modernize their archiving infrastructure, reduce operational risks, and meet growing expectations for secure, highly personalized, and automated customer communications'.