Qualcomm lifted by speculation of OpenAI partnership

Qualcomm shares rose approximately 9% in pre-market trading on Monday, bolstered by reports from TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggesting a partnership with OpenAI to develop chips for AI-centric smartphones. According to these reports, the group could collaborate with MediaTek on processor design, while Luxshare would handle device manufacturing. Mass production is reportedly targeted for 2028, although none of the companies involved have officially confirmed the project.

This potential partnership would align with OpenAI's strategy to develop a device centered on AI agents, capable of delivering an integrated experience through control over both hardware and the operating system. The smartphone appears to be the preferred medium for such applications due to its ability to continuously collect data, a key element for the operation of real-time artificial intelligence systems.



For Qualcomm, a dominant player in mobile processors with its Snapdragon chips, this prospect would strengthen its positioning in next-generation technologies. OpenAI is simultaneously pursuing its hardware ambitions, notably following the acquisition of a startup founded by Jony Ive, Apple's former chief design officer. This reportedly aims to build a comprehensive ecosystem combining devices, services and subscriptions to permanently embed artificial intelligence into daily use.