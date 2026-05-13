Quanta Computer: The Taiwanese Manufacturer Scaling New Heights via Servers Operating in the shadow of brands that capture public attention, Quanta Computer has for decades occupied a vital position in the global architecture of computing hardware. Long associated with manufacturing laptops for the biggest names in electronics, the Taiwanese group is now reaching a new milestone: AI servers, which have become one of the most strategic and contested segments of the global technology chain. Tommy Douziech Published on 05/13/2026 at 11:19 am EDT - Modified on 05/13/2026 at 11:20 am EDT Share This article is for Premium subscribers only SUBSCRIBE to Premium to unlock this high value-added content! Subscribe Already a customer? Log In © MarketScreener.com - 2026 Share

The content herein constitutes a general investment recommendation, prepared in accordance with provisions aimed at preventing market abuse by Surperformance, the publisher of MarketScreener. More specifically, this recommendation is based on factual elements and expresses a sincere, complete, and balanced opinion. It relies on internal or external data, considered reliable as of the date of their release. Nevertheless, this information, and the resulting recommendation, may contain inaccuracies, errors, or omissions, for which Surperformance cannot be held responsible. This recommendation, which in no way constitutes investment advice, may not be suitable for all investor profiles. The reader acknowledges and accepts that any investment in a financial instrument involves risks, for which they assume full responsibility, without recourse against Surperformance. Surperformance commits to disclosing any conflict of interest that may affect the objectivity of its recommendations.

Surperformance is Buy on QUANTA COMPUTER INC. since 2026-04-22 .