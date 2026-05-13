Quanta Computer: The Taiwanese Manufacturer Scaling New Heights via Servers
Operating in the shadow of brands that capture public attention, Quanta Computer has for decades occupied a vital position in the global architecture of computing hardware. Long associated with manufacturing laptops for the biggest names in electronics, the Taiwanese group is now reaching a new milestone: AI servers, which have become one of the most strategic and contested segments of the global technology chain.
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Surperformance is Buy on QUANTA COMPUTER INC. since 2026-04-22
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Quanta Computer Inc. is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture and sales of notebook computers. The Company's main products include notebook computers, tablet computers, all-in-one (AIO) computers, wireless local area network (WLAN) products and other wireless communication products, as well as cloud server products. The Company is also involved in the provision of industrial computers, embedded computers and wearable electronics. In addition, the company is also engaged in the provision of related maintenance services. Its products are mainly sold to the United States, China, the Netherlands and Japan markets.
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Investor
Investor
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Global
Global
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ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
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