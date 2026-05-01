Quanta Services shares surged over 15% on Wall Street following the release of quarterly results that exceeded expectations, along with an upward revision of its 2026 targets. This rally brings the stock's YTD gain to about 70%, fueled by strong investor appetite for companies exposed to artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Investors' reaction was also driven by management's comments, which now positions Quanta at the heart of the convergence between power grids, energy production, and major consumption hubs. The group estimates that these markets represent a total addressable potential of $2.4 trillion by 2030, underpinned by data centers, grid modernization and increasing computing power requirements.



Q1 revenue reached $7.87bn, up 26% y-o-y, above the consensus of nearly $7bn. Adjusted EPS came in at $2.68, up over 50% and also significantly higher than expectations, which stood around $2.04. Growth is still primarily driven by the "Electric Infrastructure Solutions" division, where revenues rose over 30%.



The market also applauds the visibility provided by the order book, with a record total backlog of $48.5bn, up 10% from Q4. Quanta is now targeting 2026 revenue of $34.7bn to $35.2bn, along with adjusted EPS of $13.55 to $14.25. However, the free cash flow forecast remains unchanged, while a portion of growth is derived from acquisitions.