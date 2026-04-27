RBC trims EssilorLuxottica price target, maintains Outperform rating

RBC announced on Monday that it has lowered its price target for EssilorLuxottica from 320 to 300 euros. The broker noted that while the group is ramping up its presence in AI-powered eyewear, value creation remains limited for now. Furthermore, RBC warned that intensifying competition in the smart glasses market could weigh on the stock's valuation trajectory.

Sebastien Foll Published on 04/27/2026 at 06:16 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In a research note published this morning, the Canadian brokerage highlights an emerging structural trend where technological breakthroughs, infrastructure, and science are converging to redefine industrial applications. Within this framework, AI-equipped smart glasses are emerging as a pivotal transformative force for the optical industry, the firm asserts.



RBC expects smart glasses to evolve gradually from consumer-oriented uses (photography, video, music, or augmented reality) into connected health tools capable of monitoring up to 50 biomarkers. These range from biochemical signals (tears, sweat) to cardiovascular, neurological, and cognitive tracking.



However, the broker also anticipates a surge in competition within this segment, driven by the expected launch of new products from Samsung and Apple in 2026 and 2027, respectively.



Correction reflects AI skepticism and competitive pressures



In its projections, RBC estimates that the smart glasses market could reach approximately 40 million units, or 12 billion euros in revenue by 2030. This would account for roughly one-third of the group's growth and up to 25% of total revenue in the long term.



Nevertheless, the bank emphasizes that EssilorLuxottica's core business—traditional frames and corrective lenses—should remain largely resilient, as a significant portion of consumers will continue to prefer non-connected, more affordable, and lighter products.



RBC forecasts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% for both revenue and earnings per share for the Franco-Italian group through 2030. This growth is expected to be driven by three pillars: smart glasses, myopia management, and ophthalmology, though margins are projected to remain stable over the period.



With the stock's valuation having pulled back by approximately 20% over the last three months to 24 times estimated 2027 earnings—a level in line with its ten-year historical average—RBC notes that this retreat reflects concerns over earnings quality amid the rise of AI eyewear, increasing competition, and tougher year-over-year comparisons expected in the second half of 2026.



The analyst, who nevertheless views this pullback as an attractive entry point for long-term investors, reiterates his Outperform rating on the stock.