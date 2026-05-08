For years, Hammond Power Solutions (HPS) has chosen growth and reinvestment over margin protection and balance-sheet tidying. Investors are still waiting for proof that all this scale eventually converts into durable, headline profits, not just bigger revenue lines.

Published on 05/08/2026 at 05:47 am EDT - Modified on 05/08/2026 at 06:18 am EDT

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global electricity demand is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 3.6% through 2030—marking the highest organic surge in nearly two decades.

This trajectory is expected to push total global consumption past 29,000 TWh by 2026, setting a new record driven by data centers, industrial electrification, and grid upgrades. This surge necessitates massive investment in transmission, distribution, and voltage-management equipment—the specific sectors where transformers and power-quality gear operate.

In its Electricity 2024 report, the IEA notes that we have entered a new era of demand, with global growth projected at roughly 3.4% annually through 2026. This represents a significant acceleration compared to the historical 0.9% to 1.6% growth rates previously tracked by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Within this landscape, HPS serves as a vital backbone for industrial infrastructure. While they are a primary provider for Canada’s domestic grid modernization and renewable energy buildouts, their role is also strategic: they act as a key industrial lever in the US energy market, supporting the broader North American transition to a high-demand, electrified future.

Shrinking margins

HPS’ Q1 2026 numbers say less about demand and more about discipline. Revenue jumped to CAD 264.8m (+31.5% y/y) from CAD 201.4m, primarily driven by higher US and Mexico shipments, pricing increases to offset tariffs, and strong demand for custom products, especially data-center related projects.

Net profit fell just over 25% y/y to CAD 19.6m, down from CAD 26.2m. Its gross margin narrowed to 30.1% from 31.5%. Management blames tariffs, both direct costs on imports and indirect hits on raw materials, and admits their price increases are lagging the expense surge.

Revenue growth of 31.5% masks a 25.4% drop in profit, which is indeed a red flag. Acquisitions are adding revenue, although integration costs and tariff headwinds are eating into the bottom line.

The company is betting heavily on a backlog that has surged nearly 94.6% y/y, driven by demand in the US and Mexico, essentially hoping their new capacity in Mexico comes online before the data center and electrification hype cycles peak.

Future tense

HPS shares are ripped. It climbed 246.7% over the past year, which is the kind of move that either validates a massive growth story or sets up for a painful reality check. At CAD 320.5, it's basically sitting at its 52-week high of CAD 309.9, so anyone buying now is paying peak prices with no safety net.

Its valuation has become stretched too: its forward FY 26e P/E of 39.8x is nearly double what investors were paying just two years ago at 23.8x. Expectations are sky-high and there's not much room for disappointment. That's a massive multiple expansion while margins are compressing and net earnings just dropped 25.4%. That wouldn’t be necessarily a red flag if growth was accelerating.

What’s striking is how little skepticism is visible amongst analysts. All five covering it are buyers, with an average target of CAD 323.6. That's basically upside of just 0.95% at present, which is another way of saying that Wall Street thinks that the stock is just about at its fair value at present.

The market is betting everything on the data center backlog converting to profits, but the math doesn't support it. Shares have outrun even optimistic fundamental models and are now trading more on confidence than cushion.

Betting the border

The order backlog might pose a risk, however. With orders up nearly 95% y/y, the company is sprinting to expand capacity in Mexico and closing the AEG Power Solutions deal just to keep pace. This strategy leaves them dangerously exposed to execution slip-ups.

Then there's the margin problem: despite sales, net income fell 25% this quarter. If the data center boom cools or US grid expansion hits regulatory hurdles, HPS will be saddled with massive fixed costs and idle factories.