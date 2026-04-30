Renault: Jean-Dominique Senard to step down at the end of his term in 2027

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 04/30/2026 at 11:38 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Addressing shareholders, Jean-Dominique Senard announced that he will step down as Chairman of the Board of Renault upon the expiration of his mandate in 2027.



He stated: 'I have had the honour of chairing the Renault Group for seven years now, and I have one year remaining to complete my term'.



He further added that he would ensure his succession is managed with the objective of protecting the interests of the company and its employees.