A spokesperson for the automaker confirmed the move to Reuters after details leaked following a group committee meeting. The headcount reductions are set to be phased in over the next two years. Renault currently employs between 11,000 and 12,000 engineers worldwide.
Late last week, Stellantis announced it would cut 650 engineering positions at its Opel R&D hub in Rüsselsheim, Germany. That unit will retain approximately 1,000 engineers. Conversely, Stellantis plans to bolster its R&D teams in the United States and France.
Renault is one of the world's leading automobile constructors. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of vehicles (88.9%): 2,336,807 passenger and commercial vehicles sold in 2025, distributed by brand between Renault (1,628,030), Dacia (697,408), Alpine (10,970), Renault Korea Motors (399) and other (2,431);
- services (10.2%): financing services for vehicle sales (purchasing, renting, leasing, etc.; RCI Banque), related services (maintenance, warranty extension, assistance, etc.) and mobility services.
At the end of 2025, the group had 25 industrial sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (28.5%), Europe (50.6%), Americas (8.2%), Eurasia (5%), Asia-Pacific (4.3%), Africa and Middle East (3.4%).
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