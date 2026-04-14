Renault to slash engineering headcount

Renault has confirmed plans to reduce its global engineering workforce by 15% to 20%, following earlier market speculation.

Thomas Barnet Published on 04/14/2026 at 12:29 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

A spokesperson for the automaker confirmed the move to Reuters after details leaked following a group committee meeting. The headcount reductions are set to be phased in over the next two years. Renault currently employs between 11,000 and 12,000 engineers worldwide.



Late last week, Stellantis announced it would cut 650 engineering positions at its Opel R&D hub in Rüsselsheim, Germany. That unit will retain approximately 1,000 engineers. Conversely, Stellantis plans to bolster its R&D teams in the United States and France.