Rexel posts organic sales growth in Q1

Rexel reported sales of 4,736.9 million euros for the first three months of 2026, down 1.8% on a reported basis due to calendar effects and negative currency headwinds, but up 3.4% on a constant and same-day basis.

Vincent Gallet Published on 04/22/2026 at 01:46 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

"Rexel delivered a solid start to 2026, with a return to growth across our three regions for the first time in 11 quarters," highlighted Guillaume Texier, CEO of the electrical equipment distributor.



Specifically, constant and same-day sales were bolstered by a 2.8 percentage point price effect, driven by both cable products (+1.7 points) and non-cable products (+1.1 points).



Volumes (contributing +0.6 points) were temporarily softer, impacted by severe weather in North America and Europe, execution delays on certain major projects, and increased commercial selectivity.



Furthermore, digital sales accounted for 44% of revenue in Europe and 28% in North America, up more than 5 points following the implementation of new digital tools, while reaching 28% in Asia-Pacific.



In the current uncertain environment, Rexel confirmed its full-year 2026 targets, namely same-day sales growth of 3% to 5%, an adjusted EBITA margin of approximately 6.2%, and free cash flow conversion exceeding 65%.