Rexel reported sales of 4,736.9 million euros for the first three months of 2026, down 1.8% on a reported basis due to calendar effects and negative currency headwinds, but up 3.4% on a constant and same-day basis.
"Rexel delivered a solid start to 2026, with a return to growth across our three regions for the first time in 11 quarters," highlighted Guillaume Texier, CEO of the electrical equipment distributor.
Specifically, constant and same-day sales were bolstered by a 2.8 percentage point price effect, driven by both cable products (+1.7 points) and non-cable products (+1.1 points).
Volumes (contributing +0.6 points) were temporarily softer, impacted by severe weather in North America and Europe, execution delays on certain major projects, and increased commercial selectivity.
Furthermore, digital sales accounted for 44% of revenue in Europe and 28% in North America, up more than 5 points following the implementation of new digital tools, while reaching 28% in Asia-Pacific.
In the current uncertain environment, Rexel confirmed its full-year 2026 targets, namely same-day sales growth of 3% to 5%, an adjusted EBITA margin of approximately 6.2%, and free cash flow conversion exceeding 65%.
Rexel is the world's leading professional distributor of electrical equipment. Present in 17 countries, the Group offers electrical products and solutions to professionals for buildings and for residential, industrial, and tertiary infrastructures, through a multi-brand network of 1,876 outlets. The products and solutions marketed by the group are in response to demands for electrical equipment, lighting, security, climate control, communication, industrial automation, and energy savings. Net sales break down by market as follows:
- tertiary (50%): malls, sports facilities, hospitals, airports, etc.;
- industry (26%): system integrators, production site builders and equipment producers;
- residential (24%): comfort, security, and home automation.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (19.3%), Germany/Austria/Switzerland (11.3%), Belgium/Luxembourg/Netherlands (8%), the United Kingdom and Ireland (4.9%), Europe (4.9%), the United States (38%), North America (7.9%) and Asia/Pacific (5.7%).
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