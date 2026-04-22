Largely driven notably by its breakthrough in the data center sector, the electrical equipment distributor has seen a significant market rerating.

In the autumn of 2024, we highlighted in these columns that the offer from the American firm QXO - which has since pivoted toward other prospects - significantly undervalued the group, which had undertaken a shrewd strategic shift and was finally returning to growth.

Q1 results published this morning provide an opportunity for an update. As expected, and as observed throughout FY 2025, North America - accounting for 44% of consolidated revenue - continues to serve as the primary growth engine.

However, the first three months of the year mark a rebound in Europe - which represents half of the group's turnover - following a deep slump in 2025, during which sales declined in three out of four quarters, largely due to a construction sector in total stagnation across Europe.

For Rexel, this mixed economic environment follows a post-pandemic hangover and has resulted in stagnant operating profits for the past three years. It is still too early to discern a definitive inflection point, despite over €250m invested in various acquisitions last year.

Nevertheless, Rexel has regained favor with investors. In this regard, just as we found the group undervalued about eighteen months ago, it should be noted that the recent rally has brought its valuation back toward operating profit multiples that have historically acted as a ceiling.