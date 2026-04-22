In the autumn of 2024, we highlighted in these columns that the offer from the American firm QXO - which has since pivoted toward other prospects - significantly undervalued the group, which had undertaken a shrewd strategic shift and was finally returning to growth.
Q1 results published this morning provide an opportunity for an update. As expected, and as observed throughout FY 2025, North America - accounting for 44% of consolidated revenue - continues to serve as the primary growth engine.
However, the first three months of the year mark a rebound in Europe - which represents half of the group's turnover - following a deep slump in 2025, during which sales declined in three out of four quarters, largely due to a construction sector in total stagnation across Europe.
For Rexel, this mixed economic environment follows a post-pandemic hangover and has resulted in stagnant operating profits for the past three years. It is still too early to discern a definitive inflection point, despite over €250m invested in various acquisitions last year.
Rexel is the world's leading professional distributor of electrical equipment. Present in 17 countries, the Group offers electrical products and solutions to professionals for buildings and for residential, industrial, and tertiary infrastructures, through a multi-brand network of 1,876 outlets. The products and solutions marketed by the group are in response to demands for electrical equipment, lighting, security, climate control, communication, industrial automation, and energy savings. Net sales break down by market as follows:
- tertiary (50%): malls, sports facilities, hospitals, airports, etc.;
- industry (26%): system integrators, production site builders and equipment producers;
- residential (24%): comfort, security, and home automation.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (19.3%), Germany/Austria/Switzerland (11.3%), Belgium/Luxembourg/Netherlands (8%), the United Kingdom and Ireland (4.9%), Europe (4.9%), the United States (38%), North America (7.9%) and Asia/Pacific (5.7%).
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