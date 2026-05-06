Rexel to issue 400 million euros in convertible bonds

Rexel has announced the launch of an offering of bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (OCEANEs) due 2031, for a nominal amount of 400 million euros.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/06/2026 at 02:22 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The issuance will be carried out via a public offering restricted to qualified investors, with the net proceeds to be used for the general corporate purposes of the electrical equipment distributor.



The OCEANEs will have a unit par value of 100,000 euros and will bear a fixed annual interest rate of between 1.25% and 1.75%, payable semi-annually in arrears on May 13 and November 13 of each year, commencing on November 13, 2026.



The final terms of the bonds will be determined following the book-building process, which is expected to conclude later today, with settlement and delivery scheduled for May 13, 2026.



Unless previously converted, exchanged, redeemed, or repurchased and cancelled, the bonds will be redeemed at par on May 13, 2031. An application will be made for the bonds to be admitted to trading on Euronext Access.