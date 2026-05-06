The issuance will be carried out via a public offering restricted to qualified investors, with the net proceeds to be used for the general corporate purposes of the electrical equipment distributor.

The OCEANEs will have a unit par value of 100,000 euros and will bear a fixed annual interest rate of between 1.25% and 1.75%, payable semi-annually in arrears on May 13 and November 13 of each year, commencing on November 13, 2026.

The final terms of the bonds will be determined following the book-building process, which is expected to conclude later today, with settlement and delivery scheduled for May 13, 2026.

Unless previously converted, exchanged, redeemed, or repurchased and cancelled, the bonds will be redeemed at par on May 13, 2031. An application will be made for the bonds to be admitted to trading on Euronext Access.