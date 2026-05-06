The issuance will be carried out via a public offering restricted to qualified investors, with the net proceeds to be used for the general corporate purposes of the electrical equipment distributor.
The OCEANEs will have a unit par value of 100,000 euros and will bear a fixed annual interest rate of between 1.25% and 1.75%, payable semi-annually in arrears on May 13 and November 13 of each year, commencing on November 13, 2026.
The final terms of the bonds will be determined following the book-building process, which is expected to conclude later today, with settlement and delivery scheduled for May 13, 2026.
Unless previously converted, exchanged, redeemed, or repurchased and cancelled, the bonds will be redeemed at par on May 13, 2031. An application will be made for the bonds to be admitted to trading on Euronext Access.
Rexel is the world's leading professional distributor of electrical equipment. Present in 17 countries, the Group offers electrical products and solutions to professionals for buildings and for residential, industrial, and tertiary infrastructures, through a multi-brand network of 1,876 outlets. The products and solutions marketed by the group are in response to demands for electrical equipment, lighting, security, climate control, communication, industrial automation, and energy savings. Net sales break down by market as follows:
- tertiary (50%): malls, sports facilities, hospitals, airports, etc.;
- industry (26%): system integrators, production site builders and equipment producers;
- residential (24%): comfort, security, and home automation.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (19.3%), Germany/Austria/Switzerland (11.3%), Belgium/Luxembourg/Netherlands (8%), the United Kingdom and Ireland (4.9%), Europe (4.9%), the United States (38%), North America (7.9%) and Asia/Pacific (5.7%).
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