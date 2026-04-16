The oil group has started the year with strong momentum, driven by favorable pricing and robust operational activity.

In Q1, M&P working interest production reached 37,444 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 7% quarter-on-quarter. Gabon drove this growth, while Angola saw a slight decline. Meanwhile, gas operations remained stable.



Against this backdrop, sales reached $163m, up 85% over the quarter and 155% y-o-y. This increase is primarily explained by the recovery in the average selling price of oil, which rose to $90.8 per barrel compared to $64.3 previously. Valued production stood at $145m (+32%), services contributed 3 million, and lifting differentials had a positive impact of 16 million.



On the operational front, the group is continuing its drilling and exploration programs. In Gabon, the Mouletsi-2 (Etekamba) well shows a potential of 25 million cubic feet per day. In Tanzania, the MB-5 well confirms a potential for the Mnazi Bay field exceeding 130 million cubic feet per day on a 100% basis. In Colombia, initial results from Hechicero-1X on Sinu-9 are deemed encouraging, while in Venezuela, operations resumed in early March following the granting of the GL 50A license.



Finally, Maurel & Prom highlighted a solid financial position, with a positive net cash position of $235m and liquidity of $497m, including an undrawn credit line of $130m. Management remains on the lookout for external growth opportunities.