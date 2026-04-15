This shift now allows retail traders to execute an unlimited number of intraday transactions, provided they comply with new margin requirements adjusted in real time. The mandate to maintain a minimum balance of $25,000 is being scrapped, a measure previously criticized for its perceived discrimination against less affluent investors.

For brokerage platforms, this development represents a significant growth lever. The anticipated increase in transaction volume per user is expected to bolster revenues and strengthen customer engagement, as active traders are more likely to use these applications frequently. The new regulatory framework will take effect following the final publication of the rules by FINRA.