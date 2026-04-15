Robinhood Markets, Inc. specializes in the operation of mobile investment and financial services platforms for institutional investors and individuals. The group operates an online investment platform that allows clients to invest commission-free in stocks, Exchange Traded Funds (ETF), underlying assets, American Depository Receipts (ADRs), and to purchase shares in an initial public offering (IPO). At the same time, through its platform, the group offers automated transfer services of financial securities from a third-party trading account to the Robinhood trading venue. In addition, Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates a cryptocurrency trading platform (Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic and Litecoin) taking charge of real-time market data for 8 crypto-currencies. In addition, the group has a premium subscription platform allowing subscribers to access additional features (instant access to deposits, in-depth research reports on approximately 1,000 stocks via Morningstar, Nasdaq stock data, margin investing, securities lending, etc.), and a cash management platform. Net sales break down by type of income as follows: - revenue from transactions (58.8%): primarily transactions in trading stock options (42.7% of revenues), cryptocurrencies (34.3%) and equities (11.5%); - net interest income (37.6%): including interest income on securities lending operations, margin lending, margin loans, and cash and securities under separate management; - other (7.4%). At the end of 2025, Robinhood Markets, Inc. had USD 322.1 billion of assets under custody on behalf of 27 million monthly active users.